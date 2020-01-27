Spieth drops to No. 51 in Official World Golf Rankings

FILE PHOTO: Jan 25, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Jordan Spieth plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the 13th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth finds himself in relatively unfamiliar territory this week as he fell outside the top 50 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings on Monday.

Spieth, who had resided at No. 1 for a total of 26 weeks, slid six spots in the latest rankings to No. 51 after finishing in a tie for 55th place at the Farmers Insurance Open this past week.

This marks the first time that Spieth has been outside of the top 50 since he lost a playoff to Patrick Reed as a rookie at the 2013 Wyndham Championship.

Spieth will attempt to improve his standing at this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Although the top 10 remained unchanged, No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland narrowed the gap between himself and Brooks Koepka for the top spot.

Spaniard Jon Rahm resides in third after his runner-up finish at Torrey Pines, followed by Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, England’s Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Tony Finau rose three spots to No. 13 following his tie for sixth place this past weekend while Australian Marc Leishman advanced eight spots to No. 20 following his victory in La Jolla, Calif.

Australian Lucas Herbert catapulted from No. 223 to No. 79 following his win in the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. Herbert’s title was his first of his professional career.

—Field Level Media