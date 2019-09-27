Golf-Romo in danger of missing NFL commentary assignment for day on the links

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Retired NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo might miss his Sunday television assignment in favor of an afternoon of golf, but not just a social round.

Romo, an avid if part-time golfer, starts the second round at the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open in Napa, California with a realistic chance of making the halfway cut.

If he does, Romo will cancel his trip to Chicago, where he is scheduled to be the analyst for the CBS coverage of the game between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a good problem to have,” Romo said of the potential schedule conflict.

He was equal 28th after shooting two-under-par 70 in the first round on Thursday. The top 70 players after 36 holes qualify for the weekend and it would be quite a feather in Romo’s cap if he scores well enough to do so.

It is not rare for sportsmen from other fields to try their hand at professional golf, but it is unusual for anyone to be competitive.

Romo, 39, retired from the NFL in 2017 after a storied career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was four times selected for the Pro Bowl, an honor reserved for the league’s best players each season.

He has previously played two PGA Tour events this year, both times finishing near the bottom of the field after 36 holes.

But he was more competitive on Thursday at Silverado Resort.

Romo said that playing with the pros had helped him identify two notable weaknesses in his game — putting and bunker play.

“It’s embarrassing to stink. I stunk a lot, so (I’m) just trying to continue to improve and get better,” he said.

“I went from probably the worst bunker player on planet earth last year to feeling at least comfortable,” he said.

Romo was scheduled to start his second round on Friday at 2025 GMT.