FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf: Wu woe as 13-year-old loses at U.S. Amateur Championship
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 12, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 2 months

Golf: Wu woe as 13-year-old loses at U.S. Amateur Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The dream run of 13-year-old Chia Yen Wu ended when she lost her semi-final match at the U.S. Amateur Championship in California on Saturday.

Wu, the youngest ever player to reach a semi-final in the championship, ran out of steam, beaten 2-up by 21-year-old American Sophia Schubert.

Schubert will play 19-year-old Swiss Albane Valenzuela in the final at San Diego Country Club on Sunday.

“Today, (my) first nine, I think my muscles and my body felt tired, so my iron distance changed,” said Wu, of Taiwan, whose quarter-final on Friday went an 12 extra holes, a record for a U.S. Golf Association event.

“I got tired, and I couldn’t keep it in the fairway.”

Valenzuela, meanwhile, could become the first player from Switzerland to win a USGA championship.

She advanced to the final with a 3&2 semi-final victory over American Lilia Kha-Tu Vu.

Valenzuela finished equal 21st at last year’s Rio Olympics.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Charlotte, North Carolina, Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.