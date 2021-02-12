Golf: Ladies European Tour to have nine new events in 2021

(Reuters) - The Ladies European Tour (LET) on Friday announced 27 events for the 2021 season, featuring nine new additions, and a record prize purse of 19 million euros ($23.00 million).

The prize money has increased by 2 million euros compared with last season, the LET said in a statement here.

The Aramco Team Series, comprising four events to be held in New York, London, Singapore and Jeddah, is the latest addition to the calendar.

“The LET is dedicated to supporting our members and growing the game of golf to new and existing markets,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

The 2021 season is scheduled to begin at the South African Women’s Open from May 13-16.

($1 = 0.8261 euros)