Woods has back surgery, will miss Torrey Pines and Riviera

FILE PHOTO: Oct 24, 2020; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Tiger Woods hits a fairway shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Sherwood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Tiger Woods on Tuesday said he underwent a procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve in his back and will not compete at this month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines or at next month’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Doctors said the surgery was a success and the 15-times major champion is expected to make a full recovery.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” said Woods, who has 82 career wins on the PGA Tour.

Woods said he experienced back pain during last month’s PNC Championship. The recent microdiscectomy was the 45-year-old American’s fifth back surgery.

While he will not be competing at Torrey Pines or Riviera, Woods will still serve as tournament host for the Genesis Invitational in Southern California.