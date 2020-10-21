Scott withdraws from Zozo after testing positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2020; Olympia Fields, Illinois, USA; Adam Scott hits out of a sand trap on the first hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club - North. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Australian Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said onWednesday.

Scott, the winner of 14 PGA Tour titles, last competed in September’s U.S. Open and was expected to be among the biggest names at the tournament, which was relocated to Thousand Oaks, California, due to the pandemic.

“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” said world number 15 Scott, who won the Masters in 2013.

First alternate Jim Herman will replace Scott in the competition, the PGA Tour said.