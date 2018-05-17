UPDATE 1-NZ's Goodman Property Trust sells VXV office portfolio

(Adds manager’s CEO quote, background)

May 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Goodman Property Trust (GMT) will sell its majority-held VXV office portfolio to a number of Blackstone funds for NZ$635 million ($436.44 million), the property trust’s manager said on Friday.

The deal represents a move away from commercial property for Goodman in the country as it reorients itself closer to Auckland’s industrial market. GMT holds 51 percent of the VXV portfolio through joint venture Wynyard Precinct Holdings Limited, with the balance held by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

The manager said both firms agreed to the sale, which is not expected to have a material impact on GMT’s earnings or distributions for fiscal year 2019. The manager did not name the Blackstone funds involved in the sale.

The VXV portfolio includes seven low-rise office buildings, totalling about 88,000 square metres.

“With an expected loan-to-value ratio of below 20 percent following this sale, we have substantial capacity for future development and investment opportunities,” said John Dakin, chief executive officer of GMT’s manager, Goodman (NZ) Ltd.

Dakin said that following the deal and other contracted sales, GMT’s NZ$2.2 billion portfolio will be almost fully invested in the industrial market of New Zealand’s largest urban area.