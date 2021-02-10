Goodwin boosts private funds practice in L.A. and New York

Goodwin Procter is building out its private investment funds group with new partners on opposite coasts, the firm said this week, as it continues to grow the practice in the United States and internationally.

Zeeshan “Zee” Ahmedani, who was most recently a partner at Morrison & Foerster, and Karen Chao, who was counsel at Sidley Austin, will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles and New York offices, respectively, joining a practice with more than 140 lawyers. Last month, Goodwin’s Frankfurt office also added regulatory partner Joachim Kayser to the private investment funds practice from Dechert to advise on fund formation and regulatory matters.

