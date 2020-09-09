IN BRIEF: Exec's 'experience' supports conviction for kickback conspiracy – 8th Circuit

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the conspiracy and healthcare fraud convictions of Reuben Goodwin, executive director of a former chain of nonprofit group homes for the disabled in the Chicago area, arising out of a kickback arrangement with St. Louis-based AMS Medical Laboratory Inc.

According to the 8th Circuit, Reuben Goodwin’s Southwest Disability Services (SWDS) took more than $100,000 in illegal kickbacks from AMS for sending blood, urine or stool samples there to be tested in 2014 and 2015. AMS would bill Medicare, Medicaid and other federal insurance programs for the tests.

