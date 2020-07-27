Goodwin lands Wilson Sonsini life sciences IP dealmaker in latest West Coast hire

Boston-based Goodwin Procter is continuing to beef up its presence in California with the addition of life sciences partner Sabrina Poulos in San Francisco, Goodwin announced on Monday.

Poulos, who most recently was a patents and innovations partner at Palo Alto, California-based Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, represents growth-stage life sciences companies and investors on IP diligence matters and company creation, with a focus on therapeutics. She began her law firm career at Wilson Sonsini and made partner there in 2017.

