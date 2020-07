Goodwin Procter has tapped Karen Ubell, who previously practiced at Cooley and was an attorney in the corporation finance division at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to join the firm in its San Francisco office.

At Palo Alto, California-based Cooley, Ubell was special counsel and co-chair of the firm’s blockchain technology and tokenization group, she said in an interview.

