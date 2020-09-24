Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Former Sidley private equity chiefs take London team to Goodwin Procter

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Goodwin Procter has poached a five-lawyer team from Sidley Austin, including two former high-ranking partners in Sidley’s private equity practice.

Boston-based Goodwin confirmed Thursday that it has added partners Erik Dahl, Christian Iwasko, Sava Savov, Michelle Tong and John Van De North in its London office. Dahl was the co-leader of Sidley’s global private equity practice and a member of the firm’s executive committee, while Iwasko was the co-head of the firm’s European corporate and private equity group. The pair left Sidley in June.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3j0Q2M1

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up