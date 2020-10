Goodwin Procter is continuing to lean in to life sciences with the addition of former Hogan Lovells life sciences transactions team co-lead Adam Bellack.

Goodwin announced Bellack’s hire Tuesday, marking at least the fourth life sciences partner to join the firm in three months, following lateral hires from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Duane Morris, and Bass Berry & Sims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Gw6aqZ