Goodwin's private equity leaders survey practice growth, and look ahead to Biden era

Private equity markets took a major blow in the spring, as the pandemic froze deal making and fund managers took time to survey an altered landscape. But the second half of the year brought a rebound that promises to continue into 2021.

As Goodwin Procter’s clients adjusted over the course of the year, the firm made at least nine lateral hires to its private equity practice, with plans to add more by the end of December.

