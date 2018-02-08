Goodyear posts quarterly loss due to tax reform charge

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the biggest U.S. tire maker, reported a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday due to a $299 million charge related to changes in tax laws.

The company posted a net loss of $96 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $561 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue rose 8.8 percent to $4.07 billion, boosted by higher sales of its tires in the Americas region, its biggest market. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)