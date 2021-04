April 30 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co swung to a first-quarter profit on Friday, as demand for auto parts rebounded from the pandemic-driven lows touched last year.

The company reported a net income of $12 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $619 million, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier.