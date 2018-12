CARACAS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Tiremaker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is permanently halting its operations in Venezuela, according to a union leader and a letter seen by Reuters, amid an exodus of foreign companies from the crisis-stricken South American nation.

