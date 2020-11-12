Google hit with new class action over use of cellular plans for 'passive' data transfers

A proposed class action filed Thursday accuses Google of misappropriating Android users’ cellular data allowances to transmit information to and from the company when users aren’t using the devices or Google apps.

The lawsuit alleges that Google’s Android operating system secretly uses the cellular data purchased by individuals to conduct “passive” information transfers without the device users’ knowledge. The alleged misappropriation serves to “enable Google’s surveillance activities” and benefits the company financially, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court.

