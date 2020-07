Alphabet Inc’s Google is facing allegations that it intentionally causes its Chrome web browser to share users’ personal information with Google even if users have not chosen to “sync” with their Google accounts.

The proposed class action, filed Monday in U.S. district court in San Jose, California, is the latest in a string of data privacy lawsuits against Google in the past two months.

