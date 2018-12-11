Google CEO: 'no plans' to launch Chinese search engine

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told a U.S. House panel Tuesday that the Alphabet Inc unit currently has “no plans” to launch a search engine in China but did not rule out a future offering.

Pichai had told senators in a letter in August that providing a search engine in China would provide “broad benefits” to the country but that it was unclear whether the company could launch the service there. Pichai said Tuesday he would be “fully transparent” with policymakers if it resumes search products in China.