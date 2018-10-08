FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 5:02 PM / in 26 minutes

Google exposed user data, feared repercussions of disclosing to public - WSJ

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of its Google+ social network and opted not to disclose the issue partly due to fears of regulatory scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

A software glitch in the social site gave outside developers potential access to private Google+ profile data between 2015 and March 2018, when internal investigators discovered and fixed the issue, the report said on.wsj.com/2IJA1st, citing documents and people briefed on the incident.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

