Google to invest 3 billion euros in European data centres

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Google will make an additional investment of 3 billion euros ($3.32 billion) to expand its European data centres, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told a news conference in Finland.

The investment plan includes an additional 600 million euros investment in the Hamina data centre in Finland, bringing total investment in the site to 2 billion euros, Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a joint news conference.

Google’s other European data centres are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

$1 = 0.9038 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely

