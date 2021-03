FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday that it was cutting the service fee that app developers pay to Google Play app store to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year, starting July 1.

With this change, 99% of developers will see a 50% reduction in fees, said Google in a blog post. (bit.ly/3bPgpnc)