March 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday that it was cutting the service fee that app developers pay to Google Play app store to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year, starting July 1.

With this change, 99% of developers will see a 50% reduction in fees, said Google in a blog post. (bit.ly/3bPgpnc) (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)