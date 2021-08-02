Google to launch own processor for upcoming Pixel phones

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will use processors designed in-house for its new Pixel phones launching later this fall, in a shift away from Qualcomm Inc’s technology that has powered the tech giant’s Android devices for more than 15 years.

The processor, called Tensor, will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google said in a blog post, with the company set to disclose more details closer to the release. (bit.ly/37fXJtO)

Shares of Qualcomm, the world’s largest maker of wireless chips for smartphones, were down marginally in afternoon trading.

“We will continue to work closely with Google on existing and future products based on Snapdragon platforms,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Apple Inc started using its own central processor designed for Macs, in a step away from chipmaker Intel Corp. (reut.rs/3lt7ZHr)