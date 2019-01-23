Google signs its first solar purchase deal in Asia to power data centre

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* Google said late on Tuesday it has signed a long-term agreement to buy the output of a 10-megawatt solar array, which is part of a larger solar farm, in Tainan City in Taiwan

* This will be the company’s first purchase of renewable energy in Asia, the company said

* The project will be located 100 km (62 miles) south of the company’s Changhua County data centre and connected to the same regional power grid, it said

* Big companies have rushed to secure cheap renewable energy to manage costs and reduce their carbon footprint through corporate power purchase agreements which allow firms such as Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, Facebook and Microsoft to buy directly from energy generators (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)