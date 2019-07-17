Judge tosses 'Googles' trademark holder's lawsuit against Google

A federal judge has dismissed a $25 million lawsuit accusing Alphabet’s Google of violating a settlement with a company that had trademarked the name Googles for a children’s website.

SM Kids, the company claiming title to the Googles trademark, failed to show that the planned children’s website ever became an active business or that the Googles name was “used in commerce,” as required for a trademark claim, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan said on Tuesday.

