Trump, without offering evidence, warns Google over work with China

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday kept up his pressure on global tech giant Google , saying his administration would find out about any of the company’s work with China that could raise national security worries, after a top U.S. official this week said there were no concerns.

"There may or may not be National Security concerns with regard to Google and their relationship with China. If there is a problem, we will find out about it. I sincerely hope there is not!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter.