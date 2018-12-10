Company News
December 10, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

GoPro plans to move U.S.-bound camera production out of China

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc on Monday said it plans to move most of its U.S.-bound camera production out of China by the summer of 2019 to counter the potential impact from any new tariffs.

International-bound camera production will remain in China, the company said.

“It’s important to note that we own our own production equipment while our manufacturing partner provides the facilities, so we expect to make this move at a relatively low cost,” said Chief Financial Officer Brian McGee. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.