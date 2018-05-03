GoPro reports 7.4 pct drop in quarterly revenue

May 3 (Reuters) - Action-camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 7.4 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the company struggled to drive demand for its flagship cameras.

GoPro — whose cameras are used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — said revenue fell to $202.35 million from $218.61 million.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $76.3 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $111.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.