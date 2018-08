Aug 2 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc reported a 4.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the action-camera maker struggled to boost demand for its flagship HERO cameras.

The company reported a bigger net loss of $37.3 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $30.5 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $282.7 million from $296.5 million.