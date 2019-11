Nov 7 (Reuters) - Action-camera maker GoPro Inc beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, sending its shares up 10% in after-market trading.

The company’s revenue fell to $131.2 million during the quarter, from $285.9 million, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $126.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)