November 1, 2018

GoPro's quarterly revenue drops 13.3 percent

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Action camera-maker GoPro Inc reported a 13.3 percent drop in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the company struggled to drive demand for its cheaper cameras under its flagship HERO brand.

The San Mateo, California-based company reported a net loss of $27.1 million, or 19 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $14.7 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $285.9 million from $329.8 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai)

