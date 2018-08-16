FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Electronics
August 16, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slovenian Gorenje plans delisting from Ljubljana, Warsaw exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje plans delisting from the Ljubljana and Warsaw stock exchanges, the company said on its website on Thursday.

The company, in which China’s Hisense Electric holds 95.4 percent stake, said it also plans to cut share capital to 101.4 million euros ($115.27 million)from 101.9 million euros to raise profitability.

Gorenje said it plans to expand its management board with executives of its main shareholder to 12 members. It said that four board members filed their resignations on Thursday.

The plans will be put on the agenda of the shareholders meeting scheduled for September 17.

$1 = 0.8797 euros Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo; Editing by Ivana Sekularac;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.