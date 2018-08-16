Slovenian Gorenje plans delisting from Ljubljana, Warsaw exchanges

LJUBLJANA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje plans delisting from the Ljubljana and Warsaw stock exchanges, the company said on its website on Thursday.

The company, in which China’s Hisense Electric holds 95.4 percent stake, said it also plans to cut share capital to 101.4 million euros ($115.27 million)from 101.9 million euros to raise profitability.

Gorenje said it plans to expand its management board with executives of its main shareholder to 12 members. It said that four board members filed their resignations on Thursday.

The plans will be put on the agenda of the shareholders meeting scheduled for September 17.