China's Hisense bids 12 euros/share for Slovenia's Gorenje

LJUBLJANA, May 9 (Reuters) - Chinese household appliances maker Hisense Electric has offered the best bid of 12 euros ($14.22) per share for Gorenje, the Slovenian appliances producer said.

It added in a statement on Wednesday that Hisense will announce a takeover bid for Gorenje within 15 days. The price was offered on condition that Hisense acquires at least 50 percent of Gorenje’s shares.

The bid values Gorenje at about 293 million euros. ($1 = 0.8437 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexander Smith)