FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Electronics
May 9, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

China's Hisense bids 12 euros/share for Slovenia's Gorenje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 9 (Reuters) - Chinese household appliances maker Hisense Electric has offered the best bid of 12 euros ($14.22) per share for Gorenje, the Slovenian appliances producer said.

It added in a statement on Wednesday that Hisense will announce a takeover bid for Gorenje within 15 days. The price was offered on condition that Hisense acquires at least 50 percent of Gorenje’s shares.

The bid values Gorenje at about 293 million euros. ($1 = 0.8437 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.