May 10, 2018 / 4:34 PM / in an hour

Slovenia's Gorenje lifts first-quarter profit by 23.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 10 (Reuters) - Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje, which could be taken over by China’s Hisense Electric, lifted first-quarter net profit by 23.5 percent year on year to 2.5 million euros ($3 million), the company said on Thursday.

The profit rise was on sales down 3.3 percent at 295.6 million euros.

Gorenje said on Wednesday that Hisense had offered 12 euros per share for the company, valuing the business at 293 million euros. ($1 = 0.8398 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by David Goodman)

