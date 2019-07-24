Corporate president escapes damages, for now, despite contempt - 4th Circuit

A federal appeals court has thrown out a nearly $2.3 million award against the president of a corporation hit with a default judgment in a trademark case, because he was not named as a defendant or properly notified he might be personally liable.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, nonetheless remanded the case to determine whether the president, Krishnamurthy Govindaraj, was liable for any of the award because of his contempt of court.

