UAE-based Gulf Petrol Supplies files fraud complaint against GP Global unit

SINGAPORE/DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Petrol Supplies LLC (GPS) has filed a complaint with UAE police alleging Gulf Petrochem FZC issued fake contracts and invoices to banks and finance houses suggesting GPS owed it money for petroleum products.

GPS, part of the Fujairah National Group, said in a statement late on Monday that it had filed the case against Gulf Petrochem FZC with the Hamriyah police station in Sharjah in September.

Gulf Petrochem, a unit of GP Global, did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the fake documents made it appear that GPS owed Gulf Petroleum more than $40 million. The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Reuters was unable to verify the figure involved or the documents.

Gulf Petrol Supplies said in its statement it has told the companies and banks involved in the case that it had not received the purported supply contracts and had no outstanding debts with Gulf Petrochem.

Hamriyah police declined to comment on the GPS complaint.