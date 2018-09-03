Brazilian food retailer GPA will sell card reader machines with Itaú

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - GPA, one of Brazil’s largest food retailers, is teaming up with the country’s largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , to begin selling credit card reader machines, a top Assaí executive said on Monday.

By November, all of Assaí’s 129 stores in Brazil will be selling Itau’s card readers, said Assaí’s José Marcelo Santos. The company did not provide an estimate for initial sales.

GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , jointly owns with Itaú a financial services company known as FIC.

Itaú controls Brazil’s second-largest card processor, known as Rede. (Reporting Flavia Bohome; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by James Dalgleish)