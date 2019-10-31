Brazil GPA sees stronger sales in 2020 after concluding store conversions and renovations

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA expects sales to further improve in 2020, once it concludes conversions and renovations of its supermarkets in the first months of next year, Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

“Consumption prospects are more positive, which alongside our efforts to conclude conversions and renovations in the first months of 2020, will allow us to enter an even better cycle,” CEO Peter Estermann told analysts and investors in a call on quarterly results.