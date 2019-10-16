Brazil's GPA posts 9.5% rise in Q3 gross sales led by Assai unit -filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket chain Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA on Wednesday reported its total gross sales grew 9.5% to 14.57 billion reais ($3.49 billion) in the third quarter as double-digit growth in wholesale unit Assai compensated for flat performance in its other brands.

GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , said Assai’s gross sales rose 18.9% to 7.587 billion reais. On a like-for-like basis, excluding calendar effects, the wholesale unit reported 3.2% growth.