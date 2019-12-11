Brazil's GPA sees wholesale chain Assaí sales hitting $12 bln by 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s GPA sees its wholesale unit Assaí reaching 50 billion reais ($11.91 billion) in gross sales by the end of 2022 from expected 30 billion reais this year, as the food retailer continues to organically expand its operations, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

It plans 20 new stores per year in Brazil and will expand the chain to Colombia in 2020, CEO Peter Estermann told journalists in a press conference before a meeting with investors in Sao Paulo.

“It will be our first Assaí store outside Brazil,” Estermann said. ($1 = 4.1964 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)