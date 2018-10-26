FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 26, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's GPA to shake up formats, bet big on Assai, Compre Bem

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA plans to shake up formats, betting big on its wholesale Assai stores and regionally focused Compre Bem stores while cutting other brands, executives said on Friday.

In a conference call with analysts, executives said they planned to open 12 Compre Bem stores, 23 Mercado Extra supermarkets and 11 Assai stores by year-end. GPA sees potential to effectively eliminate its 187 mid-scale Hiper and Extra Super brands via conversions into other formats, Chief Executive Peter Estermann said.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.