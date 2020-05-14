Brazil's GPA sees COVID-19 delaying store renovations, openings to 2nd half of 2020

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA SA expects most store conversions, renovations and openings to take place in the second half of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic halts construction work in some Brazilian cities, executives said on Thursday.

“Our long-term strategy has not changed but we had to make some adjustments in our plans due to COVID-19,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Estermann told analysts and investors in a call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chris Reese)