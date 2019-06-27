South Africa's Grand Parade appoints acting CEO as new head

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd has appointed acting chief executive officer Mohsin Tajbhai as the new head with effect from July 1, it said on Thursday.

Tajbhai was first appointed as an executive director in November 2018 and has served as acting CEO since Jan. 1, following the resignation of Prabashinee Moodley in December 2018.

He started his career at GPI as chief operating officer (COO) of manufacturing and properties and progressed to group COO.

Moodley had stepped down from her position due to the market sentiment towards the Quick Service Restaurant Industry, according to a GPI statement. She was the second CEO to resign from GPI in 2018.