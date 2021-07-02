Japan's GPIF marks record-high annual return as stock markets surged

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) on Friday marked a record-high investment return of 37.8 trillion yen ($338.8 billion) for the year ended in March, raking in returns from the steep rally in global stock markets during the pandemic.

The world’s largest pension fund, which managed 186.2 trillion yen of assets as of end-March, had an annual return of 14.7 trillion yen on domestic stocks and 20.7 trillion yen on foreign equities, it said in a statement.

Its quarterly return in January-March period came in at 10 trillion yen, the fund said. ($1 = 111.5700 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)