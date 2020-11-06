Japan's GPIF posts $47 billion quarterly returns as stock markets rally

FILE PHOTO: The sign of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a second-quarter investment return of 4.9 trillion yen ($47.3 billion) as global stock markets rallied, following a record return of 12.49 trillion yen in the previous quarter.

GPIF, the world’s largest pension fund, managed 167.5 trillion yen of assets as of end-September and its return on overall assets was 3.1% over the three-month period, it said in a statement.

($1 = 103.5600 yen)