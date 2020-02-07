Financials
February 7, 2020 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's GPIF posts $67.3 bln profit in Q3 as stock markets rally

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, on Friday reported a profit of 7.4 trillion yen ($67 billion) in the third quarter, as both domestic and foreign stock markets rallied.

The GPIF, which managed 169 trillion yen of assets as of end-December, said its return on overall assets was 4.6% over the three months October-December.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose 8.1% during the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.4%.

$1 = 109.9300 yen Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below