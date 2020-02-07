Japan's GPIF posts $67.3 bln profit in Q3 as stock markets rally

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, on Friday reported a profit of 7.4 trillion yen ($67 billion) in the third quarter, as both domestic and foreign stock markets rallied.

The GPIF, which managed 169 trillion yen of assets as of end-December, said its return on overall assets was 4.6% over the three months October-December.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose 8.1% during the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.4%.