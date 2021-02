UPDATE 1-Japan's GPIF posts $98.1 bln quarterly return as markets rally

(Adds details)

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, said on Friday it made a third-quarter investment return of 10.35 trillion yen ($98.09 billion) as global stock markets rallied.

The fund managed 177.7 trillion yen worth of assets as of the end of December and its return on overall assets was 6.29% over the three-month period, it said in a statement.

In October-December period, Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose 18.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 10.2%.

GPIF’s Japanese stock portfolio achieved a 11.27% return and its foreign stock portfolio earned 11.88%.

“Both domestic and foreign stock markets rose amid an expectation for a COVID-19 vaccine as well as fiscal spending and easing monetary policy,” the fund’s president, Masataka Miyazono, said in a statement.