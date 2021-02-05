UPDATE 2-Japan's GPIF posts record high investment in foreign bonds amid low rates at home

* Domestic bonds holdings at record low of 23.64%

* Q3 overall return at 6.29% as stock markets rally

* GPIF puts more focus on ESG-related investment (Adds background, ESG-related investment)

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, posted a record high investment in foreign bonds in the October-December quarter on Friday as the mammoth fund sought better returns amid ultra-low rates at home.

The fund managed 177.7 trillion yen ($1.68 trillion) worth of assets as of the end of December, GPIF said in a statement on its website.

Foreign bond holdings reached a record-high of 25.71% of GPIF’s assets under management in the October-December quarter, up from 23.46% in the previous quarter. Holdings of Japanese bonds reached a record low of 23.64% compared with 26.61% in the July-September quarter.

Given Japan’s prolonged period of low interest rates, the fund has shifted its portfolio away from unprofitable domestic bonds towards higher-yielding foreign assets. Because of its sheer size, the GPIF’s investment moves are closely watched by global investors.

In the October-December period, it made an investment return of 10.35 trillion yen and its return on overall assets was 6.29%, according to the statement.

“Both domestic and foreign stock markets rose amid an expectation for a COVID-19 vaccine as well as fiscal spending and easing monetary policy,” the fund’s president, Masataka Miyazono, said in a separate statement.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 18.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 10.2% for the three months through December.

GPIF’s Japanese stock portfolio achieved a return of 11.27% in the October-December quarter while its foreign stock portfolio earned 11.88%.

In a bid to diversify its portfolio, GPIF has put more focus in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment as global investors have warmed to the rapidly expanding the ESG market.

The fund poured a total of around 5.7 trillion yen in ESG-related domestic and foreign equities as of end-March 2020, according to its latest annual disclosure report. GPIF also said in December it has put another 1.3 trillion yen in foreign equities. ($1 = 105.4800 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Kim Coghill, Shri Navaratnam and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)